Watch

"It's trying to hold onto Pogačar really" - Thomas

Published 8 July 2022, 10:00 pm

Geraint Thomas admits that the key objective for the rest of the Tour is to stay within touch of Tadej Pogačar.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
SHARE
Advertisement

Recommended for you

01:43

SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win

01:04

Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig

01:07

Caleb Ewan reflects on Stage 2

03:06

Winning moment Stage 5: Tour de France 2022

01:32

Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance

01:32

O'Connor happy to leave Denmark trouble free

01:40

Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win

01:45

O'Connor 'sad and disappointed' after huge GC loss