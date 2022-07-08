Watch
"It's trying to hold onto Pogačar really" - Thomas
Published 8 July 2022, 10:00 pm
Geraint Thomas admits that the key objective for the rest of the Tour is to stay within touch of Tadej Pogačar.
SHARE
Advertisement
Recommended for you
01:43
SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win
01:04
Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig
01:07
Caleb Ewan reflects on Stage 2
03:06
Winning moment Stage 5: Tour de France 2022
01:32
Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance
01:32
O'Connor happy to leave Denmark trouble free
01:40
Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win
01:45