Watch

Jamaican trio dominate women's 100m sprint semis

Published 18 July 2022, 10:55 am

Shericka Jackson (JAM), Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM), and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) all booked their place in the final of the women's 100m sprint. Watch all 10 days of the World Athletics Championships LIVE via SBS On Demand from July 16-25.

Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Aussies Hull, Griffith earn place in women's 1500m final

02:39

The Finale Stage 15: Tour de France 2022

01:08

Caleb hoping rest day can get him right for final week sprint chances

SBS commentary team share emotionally raw tribute to Amy Gillett

SBS commentary team share emotionally raw tribute to Amy Gillett

Tour de France

643 extraordinary facts and feats that paved the way for Tour de France Femmes

643 extraordinary facts and feats that paved the way for Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes

Kerley captures gold in men's 100m final

01:11

Olympic champion out as USA dominate 100m semis

01:30

Aussie trio through to women’s 1500m semis