Jamaican trio dominate women's 100m sprint semis
Published 18 July 2022, 10:55 am
Shericka Jackson (JAM), Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM), and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) all booked their place in the final of the women's 100m sprint. Watch all 10 days of the World Athletics Championships LIVE via SBS On Demand from July 16-25.
