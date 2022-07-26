Watch

Jenneke misses out as Amusan breaks 100m hurdles world record

Published 25 July 2022, 10:30 am

Australian Michelle Jenneke missed out on qualifying for the women's 100m hurdles final, but that didn't stop Tobi Amusan from breaking the world record in the semi-final. Watch all 10 days of the World Athletics Championships LIVE via SBS On Demand from July 16-25.

