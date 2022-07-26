Watch
Jenneke misses out as Amusan breaks 100m hurdles world record
Published 25 July 2022, 10:30 am
Australian Michelle Jenneke missed out on qualifying for the women's 100m hurdles final, but that didn't stop Tobi Amusan from breaking the world record in the semi-final. Watch all 10 days of the World Athletics Championships LIVE via SBS On Demand from July 16-25.
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
02:03
Sights and sounds from the 2022 World Athletics Championships
The colour and emotion of the 2022 Tour de France
[COPY 3] Model TDF interview placeholder
02:16
'He's the man'- Bardet praises workhorse Hamilton
Kopecky edges Manly in second intermediate sprint
Amusan breaks 100m hurdles world record again in historic moment for Nigeria
01:21
Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 21
02:24