Kopecky edges Manly in second intermediate sprint
Published 25 July 2022, 8:00 am
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) beat Alexandra Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco) to the line of the second intermediate sprint during the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes.
