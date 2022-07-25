Watch

Kopecky edges Manly in second intermediate sprint

Published 25 July 2022, 8:00 am

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) beat Alexandra Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco) to the line of the second intermediate sprint during the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes.

