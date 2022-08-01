Watch
Louw goes to high mountains at Tour de France Femmes
Published 31 July 2022, 3:00 am
Anya Louw of AG Insurance NXTG talked about the difficulties of Stage 7 of the Tour de France as the peloton tackled the high mountains.
