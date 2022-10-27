SBS
Search
SBS
News
Languages
Indigenous
Listen
TV & Radio Guide
Food
Sport
More
Sign In
/
Create Account
Search
Navigate to SBS on demand
SBS Sport
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ
Football
Cycling
Motorsport
Athletics
Basketball
Other Sports
Menu
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ
Football
Cycling
Motorsport
Athletics
Basketball
Other Sports
Advertisement
Watch
Mabil looks back on favourite World Cup memories
Published 27 October 2022, 6:40 am
Socceroos star Awer Mabil has fond memories of watching Australia at the FIFA World Cup.
Tags
FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ
Share
Advertisement
Most popular
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ
How to watch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semi-finals and final on SBS
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
The Argentinian obstacles behind Messi's World Cup prediction
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ
2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: One month until kick-off - LIVE and FREE on SBS
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ
Ronaldo, Messi headline list of 17 stars who could play last World Cup in 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ
Reflecting on decades of SBS' coverage of the FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ
FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ
Behich: We want to be one of the greatest Socceroos teams ever
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ
How much playing time the key Socceroos are getting a month out from Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ