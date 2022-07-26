Watch

Manly happy with how the opening stage went

Published 25 July 2022, 3:00 am

BikeExchange Jayco's Alex Manly was happy with how the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes went for her.

Tags
Tour de France Femmes
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

[COPY 2] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

[COPY 4] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

[COPY 1] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

01:19

Roseman-Gannon happy to play her part in opening TDF Femmes stage

[COPY 5] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

01:02

Neylan recounts 'incredible' opening stage experience

Stage 21 Winners interview

Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 20