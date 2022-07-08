Watch
Next stop Oregon: Devon Allen
Published 6 July 2022, 3:00 pm
Track and field athlete Devon Allen is one of many set to compete at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. Watch all 10 days LIVE via SBS On Demand from July 16-25.
SHARE
Advertisement
Recommended for you
01:07
Caleb Ewan reflects on Stage 2
01:32
Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance
01:43
SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win
03:06
Winning moment Stage 5: Tour de France 2022
01:40
Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win
01:32
O'Connor happy to leave Denmark trouble free
01:04
Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig
01:45