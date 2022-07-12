Watch

"Not the best week on the bike." - van der Poel

Published 12 July 2022, 10:00 pm

After an all-action Giro d'Italia, it looks like Mathieu van der Poel is all attacked out heading into stage 10 of the Tour.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
SHARE
Advertisement

Recommended for you

01:43

SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win

01:32

Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance

01:04

Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig

01:40

Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win

03:06

Winning moment Stage 5: Tour de France 2022

01:32

O'Connor happy to leave Denmark trouble free

01:07

Caleb Ewan reflects on Stage 2

01:45

O'Connor 'sad and disappointed' after huge GC loss