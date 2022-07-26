Watch

Stage 21 Winners interview

Published 25 July 2022, 4:45 am

We hear from Jasper Philipsen, who wins his second stage of the 2022 Tour de France and one that matters the most, the 21st and last stage arriving into Paris.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

01:02

Neylan recounts 'incredible' opening stage experience

[COPY 1] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

[COPY 5] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

[COPY 2] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

[COPY 4] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

Femmes Stage 1 Yellow Jersey interview

01:19

Roseman-Gannon happy to play her part in opening TDF Femmes stage

[COPY 2] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder