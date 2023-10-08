Watch

Winning Moment - Paris Tours 2023

Published 8 October 2023, 3:20 pm
The winning moment from the 2023 Paris-Tours elite men's cycling race.
Tags
Cycling
Share

Most popular

Roglic Hindley.jpg

Roglič confirmed to race with Hindley at BORA-Hansgrohe

Cycling

04:58

Korea Republic v Japan, Men's Football Final - Highlights - Asian Games 2023

117th Paris - Tours 2023

Paris-Tours boilover provided by sensational stagiaire Sheehan

Cycling

Untitled design (1).png

'Good news for everybody' - Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-QuickStep merger reportedly cancelled

Cycling

06:03

Japan v DPR Korea, Women's Football Final - Highlights - Asian Games 2023

Asian Games

BMX 1920x1080 for OD.jpg

How to watch the UCI BMX Racing World Cup 2023

Cycling

Untitled design (2).png

2023 Ballon d'Or LIVE on SBS - Who are the nominees?

Football

09:43
Walgett Aboriginal Connection v Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers - Men's Grand Final Highlights - Koori Knockout 2023

Walgett v Wiradjuri - Men's Grand Final Highlights - Koori Knockout 2023

Rugby League