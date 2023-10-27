Five local dishes to try when you next visit Bali

--- Experience Lauren Camilleri's Bali on Paradise Kitchen Bali , streaming free on SBS On Demand from 21 September. ---









Bali has a rich culinary scene woven with diverse flavours, spices, and traditions.





While the island's unique geographical location has cultivated a culinary melting pot, there are plenty of local dishes you cannot miss.





Whether you opt for a humble warung, a street-side food truck, a charming cafe, or a renowned restaurant, here are five Balinese dishes that should be on your list when you visit Bali.



Nasi goreng

Nasi goreng, or fried rice, is a staple of Balinese restaurants and households. What sets nasi goreng apart from other fried rice is its bold and aromatic flavours from ingredients such as tamarind and shrimp paste and the darker brown colour of kecap manis (sweet soy sauce).



Nasi goreng Credit: Kitti Gould Often served with fried egg and garnished with fried shallots, prawn crackers and slices of cucumber and tomato, nasi goreng remains a favourite among locals and tourists alike. They are also versatile with many vegan versions available throughout the island as well.



Babi guling

Babi guling is an iconic Balinese dish. Translated 'turning pig', it is a spit-roasted pig often associated with ceremonies, such as weddings and funerals.





The pig is stuffed with herbs and spices and roasted over an open fire for a few hours. The tender, juicy chunks of meat are often served with rice, vegetables and sambal matah, with the option to add other varieties such as crispy skin and blood sausage.





Finding babi guling in Bali will be more challenging than getting your hands on nasi goreng. Indonesia is predominately a Muslim country, the places are limited. Some of the well-known outlets include Ibu Oka in Ubud and Sari Dewi in Nusa Dua.



Nasi campur

Translated as 'mixed rice', nasi campur is a plate of steamed rice, served with a variety of side dishes such as chicken, vegetables, fish and eggs. It's a bit-of-everything dish that allows you to taste and experience the different flavours of the region.





Depending on where you dine, your experience of nasi campur will vary. It is most likely a set menu at a restaurant, while at a local warung, you'll likely be choosing your sides from the display. Some roadside stores may serve them wrapped in banana leaf or brown paper bags.



Gado gado

Gado gado is not your ordinary leafy green salad but a flavourful medley of steamed or blanched vegetables, tofu and tempeh with luscious peanut sauce called "bumbu kacang". Made of roasted peanuts, palm sugar, garlic, tamarind, and chilli, this sweet and slightly spicy salad is a comfort dish.





While traditionally a vegetarian dish, some may come with other proteins such as chicken or served with prawn crackers. It's a dish that reflects Bali's rich, fresh produce.





Find the recipe here .



You can eat gado-gado on its own, but it's also a great side dish. The peanut sauce will last for up to 5 days, but once tossed, it's best eaten the same day. Credit: Louise Hagger

Roti bakar

This popular street snack in Bali may not reach the top of the health food list, but it is well worth a try. The chances are, if you ever walk past a roti bakar store, you'll not be able to resist the aroma of a generously buttered loaf of toasted bread with layers of chocolate and condensed milk.



