Get to know Indonesia's diverse array of laksas

Indonesian laksas, while sharing a common name, showcase the incredible culinary diversity of the country.

P1089694.JPG

Balinese laksa Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

If a dish is a quintessential example of a culinary melting pot of diverse cultures and flavours, laksa will undoubtedly be on top of the list.

Commonly found in Southeast Asian cuisine, there are many variations of the spicy broth noodle soup across the region, including Indonesia.

Indonesia's diverse geographical landscapes have given rise to numerous laksa, each boasting distinctive ingredients and flavours that mirror its rich culinary traditions.
Laksa bogor from west Java is one of the country's most well-known laksa variants. They are known for their thick, rich, creamy coconut milk base, infused with a medley of aromatics, such as candle nut, turmeric, lemon grass, and garlic. Traditionally prepared with grilled oncom (fermented soybean and ground nut), laksa bogor often has a nutty tone as well.

Though similar to laksa bogor, laksa betawi originates from Jakarta and has a slightly more sweet flavour. It often contains dried shrimp, boosting the umami, and is often topped with boiled egg and fried shallots.
On the other hand, laksa tangerang, hailing from Tangerang, west of Jakarta, is made from rice flour shaped like spaghetti. Its distinct ingredients include diced potatoes and mung beans, with grated coconut giving a sweeter flavour.

While over in the Indonesian city of Palembang, south of Sumatra, sliced fishcake is the centrepiece, rather than the noddles.

There are so many more. Indonesia's laksas continue to evolve, adapting to the local palate.
Australian-Balinese chef Lauren Camilleri says laksa is a popular and well-loved dish in Bali and one of her favourite dishes.

While laksa is not traditionally Balinese, she says you can create one using the Balinese spice paste, bumbu, rather than the traditional Malaysian spice paste.

"There are many similarities. However, I am utilising more of the Balinese authentic spices and herbs."

P1089694.JPG
Balinese laksa Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali
It can also be entirely plant-based, using ingredients like nori-flakes to mimic the seafood flavour and proteins such as tofu puffs and tempeh alongside plenty of vegetables.

Laksa is a delightful dish to experiment with in your kitchen. Why not embark on your own laksa culinary adventure, whether it is the soup base, spiciness, protein choice, or toppings?
Australian laksa

This is why Darwin is the laksa capital of Australia

Top End laksa

Curry laksa (Nyonya laksa lemak)

Published 28 September 2023
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS

Watch SBS On Demand live