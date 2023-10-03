Make it, stuff it, top it: the endless joy of pita

Buy it or make it (and watch the puff-magic happen!), then stuff it, top it or roll it: we love pita bread, all the ways.

Lamb pitas

Lamb pitas Credit: Donna Hay

Whether you call it pita or pitta, and whether you buy it, bake it or make it on the stove, these bread pockets are endlessly verstatile.

Pitta breads

When you make pittas at home, the oven is like a magician’s cave as you watch the dough puff up and transform into bread. Find out for yourself in this recipes from master baker Paul Hollywood.
(Bloomsbury / Paul Hollywood's Bread)
Credit: (Bloomsbury / Paul Hollywood's Bread)

Skillet pita bread

You don't need an oven to make pita - try this recipe from Jasmin Rose Ibrahim for fresh pita make on the stove top.
Pita bread
Pita bread Credit: One World Kitchen

Whole-wheat pita bread

If you like the nutty taste of whole-wheat breads, try this recipe from Martha Stewart.
Seven puffy pita breads, one of them torn open, sit on a decorative black metal tray, on top of a striped tea towel. The tray and towel sit on a wooden board that also has olives, cheese and dips, along with more pita breads.
Credit: Martha Bakes / Yossy Arefi

Lamb pitas

An easy and satisfying Greek meal to make at home. And because it's so simple, it can be yours any night of the week with this Donna Hay recipe, which uses store-bought mini pita breads.
Lamb pitas
Lamb pitas Credit: Donna Hay

Pita with passata, pecorino and egg (pane frattau)

In Sardinia, this casual stack of flatbreads, tomato sauce and cheese is known as pane frattau and is a fantastic way to make use of bits and pieces of Sardinia’s famous flatbread – pane carasau. You can also make it with split pita breads.
Pita with passata, pecorina and egg
Credit: Danielle Abou Karam

Grilled tofu in pita with Middle Eastern flavours

Dig into layers of flavour from the quick-pickled red onion, spice-rubbed tofu, creamy tahini sauce and toasted pita, with watermelon on the side in this recipe by
Project Fire
host Steven Raichlen.
Two filled pitas sit on a round blue plate, alonside wedges of watermelon with char marks.
Grilled tofu in pita with Middle Eastern flavours. Credit: Project Fire

Chicken shawarma with puffed pita and pickled onion salad

Shane Delia's recipe is fit for a feast. Pull together these juicy chicken kebabs, homemade pita breads and fresh salad with a pomegranate molasses dressing and gather the clan.
Chicken shawarma with puffed pita and pickled onion salad
Credit: Andrew Dorn

Souvlaki with Cypriot salad

Souvlaki is served as fast food in ‘souvlatzidika’, or souvlaki shops, in Cyprus and Greece. You buy one to take away and eat on the street, or sit in the shop and watch the world go by, says Paul Hollywood, recalling some fond food memories that inspired this recipe.
Souvlaki with Cypriot salad
Credit: Bloomsbury / Paul Hollywood's Bread

Moroccan chickpea pockets

"I love these little Moroccan veggie burgers – they have a great, nutty flavour, and they make the most of store-cupboard ingredients," says Donal Skehan of his vegetarian pita pocket fillers.
Moroccan chickpea burgers
Credit: Donal's Kitchen Hero
PITA ON

Gluten-free pita breads

Labneh with pomegranate, baked za’atar pita

Lamb mince and green olive fatteh

Leftover lamb gyro with tzatziki

