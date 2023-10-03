Make it, stuff it, top it: the endless joy of pita

Whether you call it pita or pitta, and whether you buy it, bake it or make it on the stove, these bread pockets are endlessly verstatile.



When you make pittas at home, the oven is like a magician’s cave as you watch the dough puff up and transform into bread. Find out for yourself in this recipes from master baker Paul Hollywood.



Credit: (Bloomsbury / Paul Hollywood's Bread)

You don't need an oven to make pita - try this recipe from Jasmin Rose Ibrahim for fresh pita make on the stove top.



Pita bread Credit: One World Kitchen

If you like the nutty taste of whole-wheat breads, try this recipe from Martha Stewart.



Credit: Martha Bakes / Yossy Arefi

An easy and satisfying Greek meal to make at home. And because it's so simple, it can be yours any night of the week with this Donna Hay recipe, which uses store-bought mini pita breads.



Lamb pitas Credit: Donna Hay



In Sardinia, this casual stack of flatbreads, tomato sauce and cheese is known as pane frattau and is a fantastic way to make use of bits and pieces of Sardinia’s famous flatbread – pane carasau. You can also make it with split pita breads.



Credit: Danielle Abou Karam

Dig into layers of flavour from the quick-pickled red onion, spice-rubbed tofu, creamy tahini sauce and toasted pita, with watermelon on the side in this recipe by Project Fire host Steven Raichlen.



Grilled tofu in pita with Middle Eastern flavours. Credit: Project Fire

Shane Delia's recipe is fit for a feast. Pull together these juicy chicken kebabs, homemade pita breads and fresh salad with a pomegranate molasses dressing and gather the clan.



Credit: Andrew Dorn

Souvlaki is served as fast food in ‘souvlatzidika’, or souvlaki shops, in Cyprus and Greece. You buy one to take away and eat on the street, or sit in the shop and watch the world go by, says Paul Hollywood, recalling some fond food memories that inspired this recipe.



Credit: Bloomsbury / Paul Hollywood's Bread

" I love these little Moroccan veggie burgers – they have a great, nutty flavour, and they make the most of store-cupboard ingredients," says Donal Skehan of his vegetarian pita pocket fillers.

