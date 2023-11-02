Puff pastry demands its moment in the jaffle maker

Calling all sausage roll and puff pastry lovers.

Sausage roll jaffle toastie sandwich

Enter the sausage roll jaffle, or as I like to call it, the snaffle.

My jaffle maker sits tucked away in my cupboard most days. However, when it does come out, there are giddy smiles because a toastie is not too far behind.

Leftover mashed potato, macaroni bolognese or scrambled eggs are popular fillers alongside my cheesy mainstays of mozzarella, manchego and haloumi all sealed in between bread - brb going to make a jaffle so I can continue writing this...

So when I switched up ol' faithful bread for frozen store-bought puff pastry sheets, it was a very good day indeed. Reminiscent of a flaky sausage roll but in toasted sandwich style, this recipe is now a mainstay at home and also a work lunchtime must-make, which is easy to seal, sear and sauce. There really is something so satisfying about a plump sealed sandwich occasion, especially when it's wafting through the work or home office kitchen.

Who's ready to snaffle?

In a frying pan over medium heat, brown:
  • onion, finely diced
  • 300 g sausage mince (beef or lamb, remove the casing)
  • ½ tsp sweet or smoked paprika
  • Salt & pepper
Set aside to cool and you can also pack into containers if you're making a bigger batch.

Lightly butter your jaffle maker, on both sides and halve 1 x puff pastry sheet (slightly thawed, to make it easy to seal).

Trim one half of the pastry to fit your jaffle maker, spoon the mince mixture into each groove, seal with the other half of the trimmed pastry, seal the edges and press until golden. Make sure your top layer is slightly longer so that it can comfortably cover the bottom filling.
Sausage roll jaffle
Flaky puff pastry sealed with a jaffle maker. Next stop, dessert jaffle...
Hot tip: grate some haloumi or cheese before you seal the top layer.

Who knew one frozen pastry sheet slightly thawed and thrown into a jaffle maker could yield a winning sausage roll-inspired option when you don't want to turn on the oven? I guess we all do now.
Sausage roll jaffles
Extra sausage roll jaffles straight off The Cook Up set and into my belly.
Next stop, dessert jaffle.

Published 2 November 2023 3:18pm
Updated 2 November 2023 3:33pm
By Farah Celjo
Source: SBS

