The Chibo or Demera as it also called, is set ablaze in front of a statue of Jesus Christ during the annual Meskel celebration at Bole Medhane Alem Church on September 26, 2021 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Meskel is an Ethiopian Orthodox holiday celebrating the Roman Empress Helena's purported discovery of the True Cross in the fourth century. Credit: J. Countess/Getty Images