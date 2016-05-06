Shorten’s Budget Reply speech

SBS Amharic

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten Delivers Budget Reply Speech

Opposition leader Bill Shorten delivers his budget reply speech on May 5, 2016 in Canberra, Australia. Source: AAP

Published 6 May 2016 at 2:37pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 2:46pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has laid out his manifesto for becoming Prime Minister in his Budget reply speech.With the election campaign about to formally get underway, Mr Shorten has targeted his repsonse to Tuesday night's budget on the traditional Labor focuses of health and education, as well as infrastructure and giving the less-well-off a hand up, rather than what he says is the government's approach of helping the wealthy.Package by Sunil Awasthi

By Kassahun Seboqa
