SBS Amharic

የአውስትራሊያ ልዩ ኃይል ወታደሮች በቢሊየኖች የሚቆጥር የበጀት ድጎማ ሊያገኙ ነው

SBS Amharic

News Bulletin 1208

An MH-60S Seahawk with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85 the during Talisman Sabre exercise in July Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 August 2019 at 8:42pm, updated 12 August 2019 at 8:44pm
By NACA
Presented by Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

** የአውስትራሊያ ልዩ ኃይል ወታደሮች በቢሊየኖች የሚቆጥር የበጀት ድጎማ ሊያገኙ ነው ... ** ሴሬና ዊሊያምስ ከሮጀርስ ዋንጫ ስታቋርጥ አነባች ...

Published 12 August 2019 at 8:42pm, updated 12 August 2019 at 8:44pm
By NACA
Presented by Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Singer Sentayehu Belay II.jpg

"የሙዚቃዬ መነሻዬ አስቴር አወቀ ናት፤ከሙዚቃ መቼም አልለይም"ድምፃዊት ስንታየሁ በላይ

Singer Sentayehu Belay I.jpg

ወጣት ድምፃዊት ስንታየሁ በላይ፤ከፋና ራያ የባሕል ቡድን እስከ "ፀደይ" ገሚስ አልበም

Abune Musie.jpg

"እምነታችን የፀና ሆኖ እንድንጠብቅ አደራ እላለሁ፤እንኳን ሁላችንንም ለልደቱ አደረሰን"አቡነ ሙሴ

Melake Tsehai Mengistu.jpg

"የገናን በዓል ስናከብር አገራችን ኢትዮጵያን፣የተሰደዱትን፣መጠለያ አጥተውና ተቸግረው ያሉትን በፀሎት እያሰብን መሆን አለበት"መልአከ ፀሐይ መንግሥቱ