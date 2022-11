عاجل: أنقرة تتهم حزب العمال الكردستاني بالمسؤولية عن اعتداء اسطنبول

An ambulance is dispatched to the scene of the explosion. There was a bomb explosion on Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey. According to the information received, a woman left the explosive she was carrying in her backpack on the street and went away and detonated the bomb. It was stated that 6 people were killed and more than 50 people were injured in the explosion. (Photo by Onur Dogman / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA