كسوف جزئي للشمس يؤثر على مناطق واسعة من نصف الكرة الأرضية الشمالي

NEW DELHI, INDIA - OCTOBER 25: A view of a partial solar eclipse next to the Qutub Minar seen from Mehruli, on October 25, 2022 in New Delhi, India. The partial solar eclipse or Surya Garahn was visible in India today, the eclipse was seen in various cities of the country including Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, etc. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA ) Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA