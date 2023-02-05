Bangladeshis experience lunar New Year

Lunar New Year is better known as Chinese New Year although this festival is celebrated in many Asian countries such as China, Japan, Vietnam, Korea, Singapore and Tibet.





চীনা নববর্ষের উদযাপনে উমেচিং মারমা । Credit: Umeching Marma Tithi According to the new lunar year that started January 22, this year is considered the Year of the Rabbit. Umeching Marma Tithi from Beijing, China said about this year's New Year celebrations,



"Last two years New Year celebrations were muted due to Covid, but this year the festival is being celebrated with much grandeur."



চলছে নববর্ষের আয়োজন। Credit: Umeching Marma Tithi Melbourne resident Abhi Mondal has been celebrating the Lunar New Year with his family for years. Abhi Mandal's wife is from China.



চান্দ্র নববর্ষ উদযাপনকালে চীনে জুবাইদুল জেকব। Credit- Jubaidul Jekab Melbourne resident Zubaidul Jacob was in China at the time of Lunar New Year festival. Recalling that time, he said,





“It is the biggest festival in China. At this time, china becomes as busy as Eid season in Bangladesh."







He further said, “Maybe we are people of different culture, our food habits are different. But our emotions, emotional expression and festive joy are all the same. We are all connected! We are all the same – we are human beings.”





নববর্ষের আগে ব্যস্ত চীনের বাজার। Credit: Jubaidul Jekab Listen to the podcast in Bangla by clicking on the audio player above.



