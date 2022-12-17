এসবিএস বাংলা

The 28th Kolkata International Film Festival starts in Kolkata

এসবিএস বাংলা

India Film Festival

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan inaugurates the at the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival by lighting lamps as Mamata Banerjee, Shah Rukh Khan, Shatrughan Sinha and Mahesh Bhatt attend in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The festival will continue till Dec. 22. Source: AP / Bikas Das/AP/AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2022 at 12:58pm
Presented by Partha Mukhopadhyay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The 28th Kolkata International Film Festival has started in Kolkata. The craze surrounding the eight-day festival is palpable. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the last 2 years, the film festival was not organized at the height of activity it used to be.

Published 17 December 2022 at 12:58pm
Presented by Partha Mukhopadhyay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After two years, this festival has become more colorful with the presence of film personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Arijit Singh.

In this festival, the interest among the audience is also noticeable with the focus of the recent popular Bangladeshi film 'Hawa'.
India Film Festival
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee applaud as Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee looks on at the inauguration of 24th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The festival will continue till Dec. 22. Source: AP / Bikas Das/AP/AAP
Click on the audio player above to listen to the special report on the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival.

Listen to our radio program every Monday and Saturday from 6 pm to 7 pm (AEST) on SBS Radio app, 
our website

and on radio.

Follow us on 
Facebook

READ MORE

Community rallies for Australian artist facing hardship in Bangladesh


Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Film Festival

কলকাতায় শুরু হয়েছে ২৮তম কলকাতা আন্তর্জার্তিক চলচ্চিত্র উৎসব

Celebration of Victory Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh - 16 Dec 2022

বাংলাদেশের সাম্প্রতিক খবর, ১৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২২

U.S. Scientists Make Major Fusion Energy Breakthrough

নিউক্লিয়ার ফিউশন প্রযুক্তির বিরাট অগ্রগতি নিয়ে যা জানা যাচ্ছে

A fruit farm near Griffith that needs working pickers (AAP).jpg

অভিবাসী কর্মীদের আরও সুরক্ষা চাই