The 28th Kolkata International Film Festival starts in Kolkata

After two years, this festival has become more colorful with the presence of film personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Arijit Singh.





In this festival, the interest among the audience is also noticeable with the focus of the recent popular Bangladeshi film 'Hawa'.



Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee applaud as Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee looks on at the inauguration of 24th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The festival will continue till Dec. 22. Source: AP / Bikas Das/AP/AAP Click on the audio player above to listen to the special report on the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival.





Listen to our radio program every Monday and Saturday from 6 pm to 7 pm (AEST) on SBS Radio app, our website



and on radio.





Follow us on Facebook



READ MORE Community rallies for Australian artist facing hardship in Bangladesh



