Using print-on-demand service, Abhra Pal wants to open up new horizons for Bangla books

O Kolkata

ও কোলকাতার প্রকাশিত দুটি সংকলন। Source: Abhra Pal

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

It is not an easy job to publish Bangla books from abroad, either ebooks or print. But Abhra Pal has taken the initiative to make this difficult task possible through his ‘O Kolkata’ platform and publication.

An IT specialist by profession, Abhra Pal, a resident of Melbourne, has also engaged himself in literature.

Out of that interest, he started the online platform ‘O Kolkata’ about 10 years ago and is still running it. And today, O Kolkata is not only a writing platform, it serves as a publisher as well.  

In the beginning, Abhra wanted to start a quality online magazine, where only good writing would be published, selected by the editors.
READ MORE

Download the SBS Radio app

Then the Covid lockdown started in Australia and all over the world. During that time, the people behind O Calcutta decided to digitize the magazine.

Since he is associated with IT, as a solution, Abhra came up with an app of their own, where anyone can read the magazine.
Abhra Pal
প্রিন্ট অন ডিমান্ডের মাধ্যমে বাংলা বই প্রকাশের উদ্যোগ নিয়েছেন অভ্র পাল Source: Abhra Pal
At the same time, Abhra Pal published a book of poetry in English, written by himself, using a well-known print-on-demand service.

As a result, he had the opportunity to distribute his books to most of the countries in the world.

It was then Abhra thought, why can’t this be done for Bangla books as well? With this plan in mind, he registered ‘O Kolkata’ as a publisher in Australia and India.

But publishing books in Bangla is difficult, because Bangla fonts are not supported in most of the print on demand services.

Abhra Pal speaks to SBS Bangla about how he and the people behind ‘O Kolkata’ overcame the difficulty, and what are their future plans.

To listen to the interview in Bangla, please click on the audio-player button above.  

Follow SBS Bangla on 
FACEBOOK
.

Tune into SBS Bangla every Monday and Saturday from 6 to 7 pm. 
See more:

‘I cook Bangali food to preserve my heritage, not because I can’t cook other cuisines,’ says Kishwar Chowdhury of MasterChef Australia

Young Canberra Citizen of the Year Award winner Jahin Tanvir wants to continue serving the community

“Padma Bridge is a symbol of Bangladesh’s economic strength & confidence”

Australian scholar reflects on six decades of researching and translating Bengali literature

Anindita presents 'Ondormohol' of colonial Kolkata at the Art Gallery of Ballarat

Share

Latest podcast episodes

processed-26e8c0d9-0f85-4b65-adc2-645ed463f7ee_m1ab9E0I.jpeg

Bangladeshis' experience of Lunar New Year

Buying Property

What is the process of buying a piece of land in Bangladesh?

Skilled worker

South Asian entrepreneurs summit 2022 for budding entrepreneurs

news

The Government will increase the duration of post study work rights of international students