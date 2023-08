File photo dated 21/12/21 of medical staff wearing FFP3 face masks at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Doctors in Scotland have accused ministers of playing Russian roulette with staff and patients' health as they demand face mask guidance is reintroduced in healthcare settings. Issue date: Monday July 17, 2023.. In May, official Scottish Government guidance on wearing face coverings in hospitals, dentists and GP surgeries was withdrawn after being in place since June 2020. The decision was taken after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid-19 was no longer a global emergency. See PA story SCOTLAND Covid . Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire Credit: Victoria Jones/PA/Alamy