苏丹冲突：各国撤侨行动继续 联合国恐战争规模扩大

Saudi citizens and other nationals arrive at King Faisal navy base in Jeddah, following their rescue from Sudan. - A ship carrying some 200 Saudi citizens and 14 other nationalities rescued from battle-scarred Sudan arrived in Jeddah, Saudi television said. (Photo by AMER HILABI / AFP) (Photo by AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images