澳中大麦贸易争端解决取得突破性进展

President of the Western Australian Farmers Federation and mixed grains farmer Rhys Turton poses for a photograph holding barley seeds in his fields near York in the Wheatbelt region, 100km east of Perth on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. China today imposed an 80% tariff on barley imports from Australia. Barley usually makes up about 30% of his total crop but he will now be substituting most of his barley for other grains. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE