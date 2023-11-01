新西兰法官判定法卡里火山管理有限公司违法

Scenes From Whakatane Ahead Of One Year Anniversary Of Deadly White Island Whakaari Volcano Eruption

WHAKATANE, NEW ZEALAND - DECEMBER 08: White Island is pictured on December 08, 2020 off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand. 22 people died following the Whakaari White Island volcano eruption on 9 December 2019. The volcano erupted while 47 people were on the island – including several tour groups and their guides. The 22 victims were from Australia, New Zealand, Germany, China, Britain and Malaysia. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) Credit: Phil Walter/Getty Images

有关在怀特岛发生的致命灾难的审判中，最后一名被告因一项指控被判有罪。

法卡里管理有限公司（简称WML） 面临两项与 2019年该岛火山喷发后涉及健康和安全问题相关的指控。

第二项有关其员工安全的指控被驳回。

点击音频收听详细内容

【SBS新闻快报】被拘澳籍作家杨恒均之子致信阿尔巴尼斯

澳大利亚出租物业供应量跌至10年来新低 首府城市跌幅最大

