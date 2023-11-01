新西兰法官判定法卡里火山管理有限公司违法

WHAKATANE, NEW ZEALAND - DECEMBER 08: White Island is pictured on December 08, 2020 off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand. 22 people died following the Whakaari White Island volcano eruption on 9 December 2019. The volcano erupted while 47 people were on the island – including several tour groups and their guides. The 22 victims were from Australia, New Zealand, Germany, China, Britain and Malaysia. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) Credit: Phil Walter/Getty Images