SBS早新闻（9月3日）

SBS Mandarin morning news

Source: Getty / Getty Images

Published 3 September 2022 at 9:52am
法国总统马克龙或将访问澳大利亚；工作技能峰会达成36项行动计划；7国集团设置俄罗斯石油价格上限；阿富汗清真寺发生爆炸。

SBS致力于用60种语言报道最新的COVID-19新闻和信息，详情请前往：sbs.com.au/coronavirus。

