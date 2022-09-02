SBS Mandarin其他收听方式 SBS早新闻（9月3日）Play12:40SBS Mandarin其他收听方式 Source: Getty / Getty Images下载SBS电台应用程序其他收听方式Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.59MB)Published 3 September 2022 at 9:52amSource: SBS 法国总统马克龙或将访问澳大利亚；工作技能峰会达成36项行动计划；7国集团设置俄罗斯石油价格上限；阿富汗清真寺发生爆炸。Published 3 September 2022 at 9:52amSource: SBSSBS致力于用60种语言报道最新的COVID-19新闻和信息，详情请前往：sbs.com.au/coronavirus。请在 Facebook和 Twitter 关注SBS中文，了解更多澳洲新闻。READ MORE政府力推培训计划提升澳人技能 到2023年将新增18万个免费TAFE名额澳大利亚每日COVID-19要闻：西澳州放松多项新冠防控措施 总理为缩短隔离期辩护“骚扰、针对和恐吓”：澳洲对中国政府批评者来说是一个安全的地方吗？Advertisement分享Latest podcast episodes‘Cultures entwined’: Research uncovers long history of First Nation’s and Chinese blended familiesWhat are the three levels of government in Australia?What are marginal seats and why do they matter？What is preferential voting?