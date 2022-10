台灣已全面海關！澳洲調低外遊警示至最低級別

A tour guide commentary speaks to the first group of foreign travelers after their arrival at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Taiwan announced that it will end mandatory COVID-19 quarantines for people arriving from overseas beginning Oct. 13. The Central Epidemic Command Center announced that the previous weeklong requirement will be replaced with a seven-day self-monitoring period. Source: AAP / AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying