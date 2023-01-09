【一文盡覽】澳洲全國2023年農曆新年慶祝活動指南

瀏覽，閱讀、收聽或收看更多或內容。
新州
1 月 14 日 (星期六)
下午 4 時至晚上 9 時
Saigon Place, Bankstown City Plaza, Bankstown 2200
1 月 15 日 (星期日) 至 16 日 (星期一)
晚上 8 時至凌晨 12 時
Sze Yup Temple (四邑關帝廟), 2 Edward St, Glebe 2037
1 月 18 日 (星期三) 至 2 月 12 日 (星期日)
上午 10 時至下午 5 時
Chatswood 2067
1 月 19、20、21、27 日及 2 月 2、3、9、10 日
上午 9 時至晚上 9 時
Chatswood Mall, 400 Victoria Ave, Chatswood 2067
1 月 20 日 (星期五) 下午 5 時 30 分至晚上 7 時
1 月 21 日 (星期六) 下午 2 時 30 分至 4 時
Korean Cultural Centre Australia, 255 Elizabeth St, Sydney 2000
須預先報名
1 月 21 日 (星期六)
上午 11 時至下午 5 時
The Concourse, 409 Victoria Ave, Chatswood 2067
Chatswood Lunar New Year Celebration. Credit: Ricky
1 月 21 日 (星期六) 下午 1 時至 1 時 30 分
1 月 22 日 (星期日) 下午 2 時至 2 時 30 分
Market City Shopping Centre, 9-13 Hay St, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia
1 月 21 日 (星期六)
下午 4 時至晚上 9 時
Parramatta Square & Centenary Square, Parramatta 2150
1 月 21 日 (星期六) 至 29 日 (星期日)
Parramatta Square & Centenary Square, Parramatta 2150
1 月 21 日 (星期六)
下午 5 時至晚上 10 時
Chinatown, Dixon Street, Haymarket 2000
1 月 21 日 (星期六) 至 2 月 5 日 (星期日)
星期一至四: 下午 12 時至 1 時
星期五至日: 晚上 7 時 30 分至 8 時 30 分
Dixon St, Sydney 2000
1 月 22 日 (星期日) 上午 11 時至下午 4 時
1 月 24 日 (星期二) 上午 11 時 30 分至下午 1 時 30 分
1 月 25 日 (星期三) 上午 10 時至 11 時 30 分
1 月 26 日 (星期四) 下午 12 時至 12 時 15 分
Cornwallis Street, Eveleigh 2015
1 月 28 日 (星期六)
下午 12 時至晚上 9 時 (市集攤檔)
Forest Road, Hurstville 2220
下午 3 時至晚上 8 時 (表演節目)
Hurstville Plaza, 296 Forest Rd, Hurstville2220
1 月 28 日 (星期六) 上午 8 時至下午 5 時
1 月 29 日 (星期日) 上午 8 時 30 分至下午 3 時
Cockle Bay Wharf, Darling Park, Sydney 2000
Dragon Boat races at Darling Harbour. Source: Supplied / City of Sydney
2 月 3 日 (星期五)
下午 5 時至晚上 9 時
St Ives Village Green, Memorial Ave, St Ives 2075
2 月 2 日 (星期四) 下午 6 時 30 分至晚上 7 時
2 月 3 日 (星期五) 下午 4 時至 5 時 30 分
Korean Cultural Centre Australia, 255 Elizabeth St, Sydney 2000
須預先報名
2 月 4 日 (星期六)
下午 3 時至晚上 9 時
Eastwood Oval, Eastwood 2122
2 月 4 日 (星期六)
下午 5 時至晚上 9 時
Anzac Mall, Campsie 2194
維州
1 月 15 日 (星期日)
上午 10 時至晚上 10 時
Alfrieda Street, St Albans 3021
1 月 20 日 (星期五) 下午 5 時至翌日凌晨 1 時
1 月 21 日 (星期六) (時間待定)
Queensbridge Square, 3 Queens Bridge St, Southbank 3006
1 月 21 日 (星期六)
上午 10 時至晚上 11 時
Melbourne Museum, 11 Nicholson St, Carlton 3053
成人及長者須付費入場
1 月 22 日 (星期日)
上午 9 時 30 分至下午 12 時 30 分
Buddhist Society Victoria (BSV) Buddhaloka Centre, 71 Darling Rd, Malvern East 3145
1 月 22 日 (星期日)
上午 10 時至晚上 9 時
Chinatown Melbourne, Little Bourke St, Melbourne 3000
Melbourne Chinatown. Source: Supplied / City of Melbourne
1 月 22 日 (星期日)
上午 10 時至下午 5 時
National Gallery of Victoria, 180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne 3006
1 月 28 日 (星期六)
上午 11 時至凌晨 12 時
Main Street / Market Street / Whitehorse Road, Box Hill 3128
1 月 29 日 (星期日)
上午 10 時至下午 2 時
Queen Victoria Market, Queen St, Melbourne 3000
2 月 5 日 (星期日)
上午 11 時至下午 5 時
Kingsway, Glen Waverley 3150
Glen Waverley Lunar New Year & Lantern Festival, 2018. Source: Supplied / Glen Waverley Lunar New Year & Lantern Festival
2 月 12 日 (星期日)
下午 12 時至晚上 10 時
Hampshire Road, Sunshine 3020
昆州
1 月 13 日 (星期五) 至 14 日 (星期六)
下午 5 時 30 分至晚上 10 時
C.J. Greenfield Complex Park, 149 Kimberley Street, Richlands 4077
1 月 21 日 (星期六)
下午 4 時至晚上 8 時
Brunswick Street Mall, Fortitude Valley 4006
Lunar New Year at Fortitude Valley. Source: Supplied / Brisbane City Council
1 月 28 日 (星期六)
上午 9 時至下午 4 時
T E Peters Parklands, 23 T E Peters Dr, Broadbeach Waters 4218
2 月 3 日 (星期五)
晚上 6 時至 11 時 59 分
Fortitude Music Hall, 312-318 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley 4006
須預先登記
2 月 4 日 (星期六)
上午 11 時至晚上 5 時
Burnett Lane, Brisbane 4000
2 月 4 日 (星期六)
下午 3 時至晚上 8 時
Caboolture Town Square, 4 Hasking St, Caboolture 4510
2 月 4 日 (星期六)
下午 5 時 30 分至晚上 8 時 30 分
Sunnybank Plaza, Cnr Mains Road & McCullough Street, Sunnybank 4109
2 月 5 日 (星期六)
下午 3 時至晚上 9 時
Gold Coast Chinatown, Davenport St & Young Street, Southport 4215
2 月 10 日 (星期五)
下午 5 時 30 分至晚上 9 時
South Bank Piazza, 410 Stanley St, South Brisbane 4101
2 月 26 日 (星期五)
下午 5 時 30 分至晚上 7 時 30 分
Esplanade Lagoon – Western Events Lawn, 52 Esplanade, Cairns City 4870
南澳
1 月 28 日 (星期六)
上午 9 時至晚上 10 時
Gouger Street and Moonta Street, Chinatown, Adelaide 5000
Chinatown Adelaide Lunar New Year Street Party. Source: Supplied / Chinatown Adelaide of South Australia Inc.
塔州
1 月 22 日 (星期日)
上午 10 時至下午 4 時
Parliament House, 1 Salamanca Place, Hobart 7000
西澳
1 月 29 日 (星期日)
下午 12 時至晚上 9 時
James and Lake Streets, and Northbridge Piazza,142 Lake St, Northbridge 6003
下午 12 時至晚上 7 時
Yagan Square, Cnr Wellington Street and, William St, Perth 6000
澳洲首都領地
1 月 13 日 (星期五) 下午 4 時至晚上 8 時
1 月 14 日 (星期六) 上午 11 時至下午 3 時
1 月 21 日 (星期六) 下午 1 時至晚上 11 時
Woolley St, Dickson 2602
Dickson Lunar New Year Celebration, 2022. Source: Facebook / City Renewal Canberra
1 月 28 日 (星期六)
下午 4 時至 5 時
Paddys Park, Asimus Avenue, Strathnairn 2615
