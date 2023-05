【你個電話有無問題?】Telstra多州用户昨晚訊號失靈

澳洲電訊為此亦在其社交網站上發表聲明。表示公司的技術人員由昨晚起一直在緊急進行搶救工作以解決問題,並向客戶道歉。





該公司又表示, 撥打緊急電話「000」和流動數據並不受到影響。





✔️ 10:05AM UPDATE Good news! The issue affecting mobile calls is now fixed. Massive thanks for sticking with us as we sorted it out. Some customers may need to retry calling if it doesn’t work the first time, or switch airplane mode on and off, but then you'll be good to go.

— Telstra (@Telstra)