About Mind Your Health

Mind Your Health is a health and wellbeing initiative launched by SBS featuring articles, podcasts and videos in English and in a number of languages.

This initiative showcases diverse perspectives on mental, physical and community health in Australia while improving the visibility of pathways of support and assistance to diverse sections of Australia.

Why are we doing it?

According to the
National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing
, over two in five Australians aged 16-85 years (43.7 per cent or 8.6 million people) had experienced a mental disorder at some time in their life.

One in five (21.4 per cent or 4.2 million people) had a 12-month mental disorder.

Now, more than ever, it is important to take stock of our broader wellbeing, and avenues to take as individuals and as communities.

What we offer

Digital stories - Health and wellbeing stories from across SBS, including
Australia Explained
,
SBS Food
,
Insight
and
SBS News
.

Video - Signs of mental illness in languages including English, Arabic, Mandarin, Cantonese, Nepali, Hindi, Punjabi, Vietnamese, Korean, Filipino and Spanish.
Watch all videos here.


Audio - Great Minds meditation podcast in
English
, and in
Arabic
,
Mandarin
,
Cantonese
,
Hindi
and
Punjabi.
Published 5 October 2022 4:47pm
Updated 3 October 2023 1:43pm
