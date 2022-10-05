About Mind Your Health

This initiative showcases diverse perspectives on mental, physical and community health in Australia while improving the visibility of pathways of support and assistance to diverse sections of Australia.



Why are we doing it?

According to the National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing , over two in five Australians aged 16-85 years (43.7 per cent or 8.6 million people) had experienced a mental disorder at some time in their life.





One in five (21.4 per cent or 4.2 million people) had a 12-month mental disorder.





Now, more than ever, it is important to take stock of our broader wellbeing, and avenues to take as individuals and as communities.



What we offer

Digital stories - Health and wellbeing stories from across SBS, including Australia Explained , SBS Food , Insight and SBS News .





Video - Signs of mental illness in languages including English, Arabic, Mandarin, Cantonese, Nepali, Hindi, Punjabi, Vietnamese, Korean, Filipino and Spanish. Watch all videos here.



