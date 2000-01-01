Emergency Essentials

11:12

Everything you need to do if you are in a car crash in Australia

10:28

Everything you need to do if you are in a car crash in Australia

10:59

Fire safety at home: How to prevent one of Australia's deadliest natural hazards

09:47

Knowing first aid can save lives. Here's where and how to get trained in Australia

09:17

Raising your kids in Australia? Here’s why teaching them how to swim is vital

10:02

How to keep safe from Australia’s beach hazards

09:50

How to call an ambulance anywhere in Australia

09:41

What to do if you get lost while bushwalking

10:03

Australian snakes and spiders: What to do if bitten

11:58

How to best prepare before a severe storm or a flood in Australia

11:31

What are Australia’s Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger Ratings and how should you respond?