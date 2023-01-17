How to keep safe from Australia’s beach hazards

Highlights Rip currents are Australia’s number one beach hazard

The safest place to swim is at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags

Australia has some of the world’s strongest shark mitigation strategies in place

Tools are available to keep us ‘shark smart’

Last year Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) performed 10,000 rescues, with a high percentage due to dangerous ocean currents.





“Rip currents are the number one hazard on our beaches, and account for almost a quarter of all drowning deaths around Australia,” says Shane Daw, General Manager of Coastal Safety at SLSA.



Why are rips hazardous?

Rips are powerful channels of water that move in the opposite direction to the waves, pulling you away from the beach and out to sea.





However, they are difficult to spot.





When you see water without white surf you might assume that it’s the safest place to swim, but you’re probably looking at a rip.





“We have a saying,” says Mr Daw. “White is nice – so you see the rolling of white water; green is mean. And by that it means the green water generally is water that’s deeper and moving in a different direction.”



If you do get caught in a rip:



Stay calm and conserve your energy

Raise your arm and call out for help

Float with the current – it could return you to a shallow sandbank

Swim parallel to the beach or towards the breaking waves to escape the rip.

But the best advice is to swim where it’s safe.



Swim between the red and yellow flags

Tragically 76 per cent of drowning deaths last year occurred one kilometre from a lifesaving service.





Consider your own abilities and where possible, swim at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags. The flags signify a safe area that is supervised by surf lifesavers or lifeguards.



You can locate patrolled beaches at SLSA website . Here you can also find safety tips in 100 languages.



Are sharks a real threat at our beaches?

Shark attacks are uncommon and sporadic events.





Even so, Australia records the second highest number of shark bites in the world after the United States, with an average of 22 bites a year over the past decade.





“Luckily of all those bites there’s only an average of one fatality a year,” says Dr Phoebe Meagher, Wildlife Conservation Officer at Taronga Conservation Society.





Dr Meagher curates the Australian Shark Incident Database that has recorded human—shark interactions since 1800.



Sharks don’t find humans especially appetising and are opportunistic feeders. Dr Phoebe Meagher, Wildlife Conservation Officer at Taronga Conservation Society

“I don’t think they have the cognitive ability to discriminate between different mammals,” says Dr Meagher. “From the shark’s perspective it doesn’t matter if you’re a human, a seal or a turtle.”





In fact, very few of our 400 shark species are dangerous to humans.





Three species are of concern across New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland: the white shark, tiger shark and bull shark. These three target species are difficult to predict and can result in fatalities.





“They’re like teenage kids in some respects,” says Marcel Green, Leader of Shark Programs with the NSW Department of Primary Industries.





“Every one of them behaves differently. But we have what we describe as some generalised movement patterns.”





Tigers and bull sharks are active at dawn and dusk for example, so swimming at these times carries greater risk.





Other species do bite us occasionally, especially if provoked. You might accidently step on a ‘wobbegong’ lying on the seabed, but they are relatively harmless.



Staying shark smart

Australia has some of the strongest shark mitigation programs in place to protect beach-goers while minimising harm to sharks.





You’ll find beaches with netted enclosures, aerial shark surveillance such as helicopters and drones, and beach sirens signalling you to leave the water if a shark is sighted.





Shark tagging is also used to transmit a shark’s location to a SharkSmart app in real time. State-based SharkSmart apps send shark alerts, patrolled beach locations and safety advice directly to your phones or smart watches.





SharkSmart resources are available online in NSW, WA and Queensland, with similar education campaigns in other states:





Avoid swimming at dawn and dusk, and never swim or surf near a 'bait ball'. Sharks will drive fish to the water's surface where they amass and attract birds.





“Little fish attract big fish,” says Marcel Green, “and big fish attract sharks.”



