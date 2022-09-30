How to live with endometriosis

Getting diagnosed with endometriosis is just the start for women who have the disease.





Once someone gets an official diagnosis, they need to be treated and learn how to live with their symptoms.





Treatment may include medications and or surgery depending on an individual’s circumstances.





Advertisement

A multidisciplinary approach has been proven to provide the strongest benefits for patients. This may involve pain specialists, pelvic physiotherapists, complementary and alternative medicine, general practitioners, and psychologists, as well as gynaecologists.





The aim is to help control symptoms and improve overall health and wellbeing.



For some people, hormonal treatments may be effective. Others may go down a surgical route. Many patients change their lifestyle to help manage their pain including adjusting their diet, exercise, perhaps acupuncture. Most patients find that a multidisciplinary approach is effective whilst also quite tiring... Alexis Wolfe, Endometriosis Australia

Effective treatment can temporarily reduce symptoms, but there is no cure for endometriosis and no treatment completely eradicates the disease.





Women who have endometriosis must learn to live with the disease, with support from their family, friends and workplaces.



One in six endometriosis patients have lost their jobs due to endometriosis. 50% said a lack of flexibility was a significant problem. We encourage all workplaces to work with individuals with endometriosis to understand what flexibility they may need. Alexis Wolfe

There is an urgent need for greater awareness of endometriosis among medical professionals and the general population to ensure early diagnosis and improved management of the disease. More research is also vital to improve our understanding of the disease.

