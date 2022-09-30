About Endometriosis

The long and difficult path to diagnose endometriosis

About Endometriosis

Gynecologist in scrubs in scrubs holding teaching tool model of women's uterus and ovary

It can be very challenging for an individual to get a diagnosis of endometriosis, often taking many years from the onset of symptoms. Credit: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Published 30 September 2022 at 5:20pm, updated 30 September 2022 at 6:25pm
By Marianne Murat
Presented by Brooke Wylie
Source: SBS

Despite impacting over 190 million women worldwide, endometriosis is poorly understood and under-diagnosed. It takes an average of 7.5 years for someone to get a diagnosis. In this second episode, we explain why endometriosis is so hard to diagnose. Even the experts don’t know what causes it.

Endometriosis is a chronic disease associated with a variety of symptoms. These may include severe pain during periods, sexual intercourse and bowel movements, as well as bloating, nausea, and fatigue. Endometriosis can be linked to mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. In some cases, endometriosis can impact fertility.

This broad range of symptoms means that healthcare workers and people suffering from the symptoms don't easily identify endometriosis as a possible cause. This can cause a lengthy delay between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis.
It's a combination of some doctors not having experience, some of the symptoms not being very specific, some other conditions that are not endometriosis having similar symptoms. It's not uncommon to take a few years before having a definitive diagnosis.
Associate Professor Alex Ades
This difficulty to diagnose endometriosis is also partly due to doctors and patients considering period pain to be normal.
One of the primary reasons that we find that people are not diagnosed in the very early stages is the idea that pain and menstruation is just a fact of life. Pain has been normalised and we need to ensure that patients realise that pain that is debilitating, that stops you from living your life, is not normal.
Alexis Wolfe, Endmetriosis Australia
The gold standard for getting a definite diagnosis is by having a laparoscopy.

Once a patient has been officially diagnosed, they must find effective treatment and learn how to live with the disease, given the fact that there is no known cure for endometriosis.
