"A triple threat is good at acting, dancing and karaoke." - Shy Magsalin

How is like growing up seeing classical performances like Miss Saigon? Would there be no room for alternative and contemporary arts?





Ninefold Ensemble founder Shy Magsalin may not be familiar with the alternative and contemporary theatre arts but she is enjoying discovering about them.





"It's really satisfying when I see Filipino artists that are kind of like leaning a little bit more to contemporary performance so work that is bold, it is really untidy, it's a little bit wild..." Magsalin shares.

"The image that I had had growing up was like the people who were (kind of like) part of like Miss Saigon, the really big commercial musicals. I sort of grew up with the idea that the perfect artistic child is a singer, a triple threat is good at like acting, dancing and karaoke. I guess I was not really in touch to the more alternative and contemporary arts," furthers the Ninefold director and actor.





​Ninefold is a Sydney-based theatre ensemble and PACT 's resident company for 2018-19. Ninefold aims to investigate highly rigorous ensemble performance-making and create a sustainable culture for artists who want to explore the possibility of ongoing ensemble work. Their artists teach the Suzuki Method of Actor Training at universities across Sydney and provide ongoing training opportunities for emerging and established artists.





Shy Magsalin in training (Supplied) Source: Supplied









