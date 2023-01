Available in other languages



The duo defeated top-seed tandem Kamilla Bartone of Latvia and Linda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic in the semis, 1-6, 7-5, 10-8.





Eala and Nugroho will meet the tandem Ziva Falkner of Slovenia and United Kingdom's Matilda Mutavdzic on today’s Final game.

















