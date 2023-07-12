Shattering the Silence: The unseen challenges of Motherhood

Key Points Single mother Clarence Lacson experienced bladder leakage after giving birth, but she thought it was a normal part of her body changes.

Bladder leakage has been referred to as "silence syndrome," where recent research has discovered that one in four mothers do not disclose their condition to anyone or seek medical help.

The first-of-its-kind Poise Pledge campaign aims to support and empower women.

The new research revealed that it leads to negative emotions such as worry, shame, and a sense of loss of control over their bodies, causing women to feel sad and keep it a secret.

Poise launched the Poise Pelvic Floor Support Hub, which provides a free and easily accessible 12-week Stronger Pelvic Floor Program.

Pregnancy was not easy for single mother Clarence Lacson from San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines, but now she has taken a chance here in Sydney as an international student.





Even though fourteen years have passed, the bitterness of her experience is still vivid in the mind of 34-year-old Clarence.





"I have difficulty sleeping; I frequently need to urinate. Sometimes I'm at work and I've already wet my pants before reaching the toilet, so I bring extra clothes, soap, and wipes," she amusingly shared.





According to Caitlin Dunsford, a physiotherapist, although it is common for women to experience bladder leakage, they don't have to endure it because there is a solution.





It is simply necessary to visit a doctor or experts like her.





"We created progressive pelvic floor workouts to help women gain awareness of what's involved in pelvic muscle floor training. There are 6 videos to follow for free, and they are easily accessible to all women. The Stronger Pelvic Floor Program helps women achieve a stronger pelvic floor and reduce bladder leakage symptoms."



For more information visit https://www.poise.com.au/pelvic-support-hub .



