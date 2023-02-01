Key Points
- Not-for-profit organisation Anglicare Australia is calling on the government ahead of the May budget to lift payments to $88 a day.
- The report says the increased payment would lift almost 2.3 million Australians out of poverty, including 840,000 children.
- It would cost the government just under $200 billion ((198 billion)) over 10 years to raise the rate of the Jobseeker, parent and carer payments, according to Anglicare's report.
Calls to increase the Jobseeker payment as Australia grapples with cost of living crisis
01/02/202306:04
