Calls to increase the Jobseeker payment as Australia grapples with cost of living crisis

Centrelink

There are calls to increase Jobseeker payments to lift millions of Australians above the poverty line. Source: AAP

The latest report by not-for-profit charity Anglicare Australia has found increasing the unemployment payment to $88 a day would help lift more than two million Australians out of poverty.

Key Points
  • Not-for-profit organisation Anglicare Australia is calling on the government ahead of the May budget to lift payments to $88 a day.
  • The report says the increased payment would lift almost 2.3 million Australians out of poverty, including 840,000 children.
  • It would cost the government just under $200 billion ((198 billion)) over 10 years to raise the rate of the Jobseeker, parent and carer payments, according to Anglicare's report.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
JOBSEEKER POVERTY FILIPINO image

SBS Filipino

01/02/202306:04
