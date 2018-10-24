Caring from a distance

ALSO READ
Technology has allowed us to 'share that special moment' says Dr Earvin Cabalquinto Source: Getty Images
Published 24 October 2018 at 6:15pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 2:16pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Deakin University's Earvin Cabalquinto PhD tells us how Filipinos living in Australia utilise the smartphone to care for their elderly parents back in the Philippines.
Published 24 October 2018 at 6:15pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 2:16pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share