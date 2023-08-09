Construction of ACT Light Rail Stage 2 is set to proceed

Key Points
- The National Capital Authority has allowed the continuation of construction for Stage 2A of the ACT light rail, which will pass through Commonwealth Park.
- Among the infrastructure projects set to be built by the ACT Government in the next five years are the Lyric theatre and indoor live music venue.
- The Philippine Australian Association organized the Winter Ball at The Marion in Parkes on August 30th.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Konstruksyon ng ACT Light Rail stage 2, tuloy na
SBS Filipino
09/08/202310:42