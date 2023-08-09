Construction of ACT Light Rail Stage 2 is set to proceed

LIGHT RAIL.jpg

File photo: About 25,000 people got their first taste of the light rail life on that opening day on 20 April 2019, with crowds lining up at the Gungahlin and Alinga Street stops in Canberra. Credit: ACT Government

Here are the latest reports from Canberra, including updates on the construction of ACT Light Rail, the new venue being built in the capital, and Filipino community events.

Key Points
  • The National Capital Authority has allowed the continuation of construction for Stage 2A of the ACT light rail, which will pass through Commonwealth Park.
  • Among the infrastructure projects set to be built by the ACT Government in the next five years are the Lyric theatre and indoor live music venue.
  • The Philippine Australian Association organized the Winter Ball at The Marion in Parkes on August 30th.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
DANIEL CANBERRA 0908 image

Konstruksyon ng ACT Light Rail stage 2, tuloy na

SBS Filipino

09/08/202310:42
