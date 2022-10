Many Filipinos in Australia are not fully aware of their rights under Australian law.





Domestic violence can take in many different forms

Abuse can be verbal, emotional, financial and through manipulation

Deportation or cancellation of their visas are common reasons why many are afraid to report abuse













If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800respect.org.au





