SBS Filipino

Grandparenting in the 21st century

SBS Filipino

Grandparents

Grandparents Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 May 2019 at 10:03am, updated 22 May 2019 at 9:28am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Maridel Martinez, Christie RIvera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

With the fast-moving pace of family life, grandparents have to adapt to new approaches. So, what does it mean to be a grandparent in the 21st century?

Published 17 May 2019 at 10:03am, updated 22 May 2019 at 9:28am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Maridel Martinez, Christie RIvera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ALSO READ

READ MORE

Role of technology in linking transnational families

Caring from a distance



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom