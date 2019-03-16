IamPinay: She is the protector of rivers

Her organisation works with river basin managers, scientists, and local governments to restore and sustain the world’s rivers and the communities that rely on them.
Dr Eva Abal speaking at the 21st International River Symposium Source: Supplied by Dr Eva Abal
Published 17 March 2019 at 10:38am, updated 25 March 2019 at 3:26pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Eva Abal gives us an insight into her life in Australia as a mother, a scientist, and the Chief Executive Officer of the International River Foundation (IRF).
Published 17 March 2019 at 10:38am, updated 25 March 2019 at 3:26pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share