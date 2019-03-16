SBS Filipino

#IamPinay: She is the protector of rivers

Dr Eva Abal speaking at the 21st International River Symposium

Dr Eva Abal speaking at the 21st International River Symposium

Published 17 March 2019 at 10:38am, updated 25 March 2019 at 3:26pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Available in other languages

Dr Eva Abal gives us an insight into her life in Australia as a mother, a scientist, and the Chief Executive Officer of the International River Foundation (IRF).

Her organisation works with river basin managers, scientists, and local governments to restore and sustain the world’s rivers and the communities that rely on them.

