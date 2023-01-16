SBS Filipino

Jewish community reacts to NSW Premier Nazi controversy

SBS Filipino

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 January 2023 at 11:30am
By Stephanie Corsetti, Philippa Carisbrooke
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Jewish leaders and a Holocaust survivor have expressed their shock over the Premier's past actions.

Published 16 January 2023 at 11:30am
By Stephanie Corsetti, Philippa Carisbrooke
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • A crossbench MP in New South Wales plans to refer the state Premier Dominic Perrottet to police over a potential breach of law in relation to the disclosure of a Nazi party costume he wore in the past at a party.
  • Jewish leader Dr Benny Monheit says Mr Perrottet did not think through his choices.
  • Jewish Holocaust survivor Harry Better agrees that it's important to move on from the Premier's foolishness.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Komunidad ng Jewish, dismayado sa kontrobersya sa Nazi costume ng NSW Premier image

Ilang miyembro ng Jewish community, ikinagulat ang kontrobersya sa Nazi costume ng NSW Premier

SBS Filipino

16/01/202304:30
RELATED CONTENT

What are the opportunities and changes in the New South Wales Migration Program 2022-2023?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Fernan Bautista.jpg

‘Sweet Potato or Taro’: Filipino Chef shares alternatives in cooking amid potato supply shortage

Deadly plane crash in Nepal

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 16 January

'Tribu Bonitu' joins in the dancing in celebration of the Sinulog Festival in Central Coast and Wyong, NSW.

Celebrations of Sinulog Festival in Australia: 'A little piece of home away from home'

Trending Ngayon Shakira collab with BZRP, Tamworth Music Fest, Miss Universe 2023.jpg

'Trending Ngayon': Shakira collab with BZRP, Tamworth Music Fest, Miss Universe 2023