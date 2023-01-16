Jewish community reacts to NSW Premier Nazi controversy

Highlights
- A crossbench MP in New South Wales plans to refer the state Premier Dominic Perrottet to police over a potential breach of law in relation to the disclosure of a Nazi party costume he wore in the past at a party.
- Jewish leader Dr Benny Monheit says Mr Perrottet did not think through his choices.
- Jewish Holocaust survivor Harry Better agrees that it's important to move on from the Premier's foolishness.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Ilang miyembro ng Jewish community, ikinagulat ang kontrobersya sa Nazi costume ng NSW Premier
