Kwentong Palayok: What's your "baon?"

386471252_168173046317529_6648893506969019859_n.jpg

Ali, Anna, and Rejoice share memories of their lunchbox and how to prepare creative and healthy lunchbox for kids. Credit: stockimagefactory/Envato

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Baon brings back a lot of childhood memories, from your favorite lunchbox to the delicious lunch and snacks your parents packed.

Key Points
  • The habit of bringing baon or packed lunch dates back to the pre-industrial age, when miners and farmers realized it was a waste of time to go home for lunch. Instead, they took their lunches to work.
  • The first proper lunch box was invented in the early 1900s.
  • Rejoice Guevara-Thomson, pastry chef, gluten-free advocate, and owner of Dovetail Cafe in Brisbane, shares baon tips and easy yet healthy baon ideas.
LISTEN TO
Kwentong Palayok September 8 image

Kwentong Palayok: All about almusal

SBS Filipino

08/09/202316:16
Share

Latest podcast episodes

OPTUS STOCK

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 10 November 2023

The Weekend Project

From open mic to regular band gigs: Meet the Weekend Project

A new report has found the world's oceans are in crisis as extreme heat continues to threaten marine life with profound consequences.

New report finds world's oceans are in crisis

Trending Ngayon: Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee, Jacarandas & Melbourne Cup

Trending Ngayon: Miss Universe Philippines, Jacarandas in full bloom and Melbourne Cup