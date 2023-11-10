Kwentong Palayok: What's your "baon?"

Key Points
- The habit of bringing baon or packed lunch dates back to the pre-industrial age, when miners and farmers realized it was a waste of time to go home for lunch. Instead, they took their lunches to work.
- The first proper lunch box was invented in the early 1900s.
- Rejoice Guevara-Thomson, pastry chef, gluten-free advocate, and owner of Dovetail Cafe in Brisbane, shares baon tips and easy yet healthy baon ideas.
