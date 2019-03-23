Local artists to perform at the 2019 Philippine Festival

SBS Filipino

Batingaw People's Music

Source: Batingaw People's Music Facebook

Published 23 March 2019 at 12:02pm, updated 23 March 2019 at 1:30pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Two of the many talented performers for the 2019 Philippine Festival shared a sample of what to expect from the festival when it comes to music.

Batingaw Peoples' Music
will perform folk and cultural songs that are relevant to the social and cultural issues of Filipinos and Filipino-Australians including human rights and environmental concerns.  

While solo performer Kristal Mhay Diaz will be singing songs from Pop Princess Sarah Geronimo.

Other Melbourne-based Filipino artists will also grace and perform at the event including Mary Ann Van der horst, Zabrina Araya, Bryan Yap, Escalera band, and Mike Valdivia.

They are encouraging Filipinos across Victoria to celebrate in the festivity this March 24 at the Queen Victoria Market from 9am to 4pm.

 

Celebrating living in Victoria: Philippine festival to showcase food, music, and culture




