Overseas Voter Registration in PH Embassy and Consulates in Australia resumes

- The resumption of Overseas Voter Registration commenced 09 December 2022 until 30 September 2024 for the 2025 Philippine National Elections.
- Aside from first time Overseas Voter, the offices will accommodate transfer of registration records, correction of entries on Voter’s Registration Board, reactivation and change of address.
- Philippine Embassy in Canberra and Philippine Consulate General in Sydney and Melbourne encourage the qualified Filipino citizens to register and bring their valid Philippine passport.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Overseas Voter Registration sa Embahada at mga Konsulado sa Australia, muling binuksan
SBS Filipino
12/12/202202:13