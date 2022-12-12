SBS Filipino

Overseas Voter Registration in PH Embassy and Consulates in Australia resumes

SBS Filipino

Melb Overseas.jpg

Consul General Maria Lourdes M. Salcedo and VRM Operator Mr. Raymund S. Aquino together with the students who registered early with the Overseas Voting for the 2025 National Elections. Credit: Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2022 at 1:32pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Philippine Embassy in Canberra and Consulate Generals in Sydney and Melbourne resume Overseas Voter Registration on 09 December 2022 as per Commission on Elections guidelines.

Published 12 December 2022 at 1:32pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • The resumption of Overseas Voter Registration commenced 09 December 2022 until 30 September 2024 for the 2025 Philippine National Elections.
  • Aside from first time Overseas Voter, the offices will accommodate transfer of registration records, correction of entries on Voter’s Registration Board, reactivation and change of address.
  • Philippine Embassy in Canberra and Philippine Consulate General in Sydney and Melbourne encourage the qualified Filipino citizens to register and bring their valid Philippine passport.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Overseas Voter Reg Final image

Overseas Voter Registration sa Embahada at mga Konsulado sa Australia, muling binuksan

SBS Filipino

12/12/202202:13
RELATED CONTENT

Philippine Embassy in Australia dispatches ballots for registered overseas absentee voters

PH Election: Preparations underway for Overseas Absentee Voting in Australia

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-mikhail-nilov-8101929.jpg

Australian government considers fast-track visas for Intra-company transfer

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 12 December

Christmas parties are 'Trending ngayon' within the various Filipino communities in Australia.jpg

'Trending Ngayon': Filipinos' inescapable Christmas parties

Justine Felizarta Paul Gino.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 11 December