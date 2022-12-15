SBS Filipino

What is the process for a child visa application in Australia?

SBS Filipino

294477140_8500902199935288_7291539695140626373_n.jpg

Donnabel Dumanay shared her child visa application journey for her 15-year-old daughter.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 December 2022 at 3:29pm, updated 15 December 2022 at 5:01pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, Immigration Lawyer Alfe Roder explained the process of child visa application.

Published 15 December 2022 at 3:29pm, updated 15 December 2022 at 5:01pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • There are 2 categories for Child Visa which are subclass 101 and 802 according to Immigration Lawyer Alfe Roder.
  • One of the common reason of refusal is the gap in studies for applicant who are 18 -25 years old, Atty. Roder explained.
  • Donnabel Dumanay shared her daughter's child visa application process and documents that was asked of her.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Paano ang proseso ng child visa sa Australya? image

Paano ang proseso sa aplikasyon ng child visa sa Australya?

SBS Filipino

15/12/202211:49
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
RELATED CONTENT

Filipino single mum gets visa extension

Government reveals new parental visas

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Migration

'Complex and outdated': New report recommends significant changes in the Australian visa system

France v Morocco - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Semi Final - Al Bayt Stadium

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 15 December

pexels-tim-douglas-6210765.jpg

Preparing an allergy-free Christmas Feast

Asian business woman doing work while men in background are chatting

Women still aren't earning the same as men