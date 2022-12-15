What is the process for a child visa application in Australia?

Highlights
- There are 2 categories for Child Visa which are subclass 101 and 802 according to Immigration Lawyer Alfe Roder.
- One of the common reason of refusal is the gap in studies for applicant who are 18 -25 years old, Atty. Roder explained.
- Donnabel Dumanay shared her daughter's child visa application process and documents that was asked of her.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Paano ang proseso sa aplikasyon ng child visa sa Australya?
SBS Filipino
15/12/202211:49
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.